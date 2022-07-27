West Virginia’s Republican supermajority is continuing to advance a sweeping abortion ban bill with few exceptions.

Democrats have now failed twice to garner enough support to add exceptions for rape and incest victims.

On Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Republicans overwhelmingly rejected Democrat’s amendment for a rape and incest exception.

They sent the abortion ban to the full House of Delegates.

A similar proposal failed Monday in the House Health and Human Resources Committee.

Republican Del. Pat McGeehan said by creating exceptions lawmakers would be sending the message that “the value of life is not unconditional.”

He said “an innocent life is still an innocent life, regardless of the evil act.”