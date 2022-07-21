The WV DHHR daily COVID numbers have been updated (WBOY)

Active cases of COVID-19 have hit their highest levels in West Virginia in five months.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, there were at least 3,221 ongoing cases in the state Thursday, the highest since 3,339 on Feb. 24.

Confirmed daily cases in West Virginia surpassed 480 on Tuesday and Wednesday after falling below 400 on each of the previous four days.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus has risen steadily since bottoming out at 77 in mid-April.

It was at 299 Thursday.

There have been 7,121 virus deaths in West Virginia since the start of the pandemic.