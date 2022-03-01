West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching that any race, ethnicity or biological sex is superior to another in public K-12 schools and colleges and universities.

The “Anti-Racism Act of 2022” passed the Senate Education Committee and will now go before the full Senate.

The bill advanced after a similar proposal was halted in the House Judiciary Committee.

Committee members decided the bill needs to be studied more over the coming months.

Similar legislation has advanced in other states and caused confusion about whether teaching on such things as the lingering effect of slavery are acceptable in classrooms.