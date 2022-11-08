CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot for West Virginia voters this year.

While there’s been much ado about Amendment 2—which would make it possible for the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate to pass legislation cutting car taxes for individuals and vehicle and equipment taxes for businesses—there hasn’t been as much attention drawn to the other three amendments.

Amendment 4, called the Education Accountability Amendment, would clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.

The State Board of Education includes nine citizens appointed by the governor—not elected—and three non-voting ex-officio members: the state superintendent of schools, the chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, and the chancellor of Community and Technical College Education. No more than five citizen members may belong to the same political party.

Currently, the Department of Education is the only government agency in West Virginia that does not have to submit new rules and regulations each year to lawmakers for final approval.

Amendment 4 would change that.

Supporters like State Sen. Charles Trump (R – Morgan, 15) say that the amendment is all about accountability.

“The laws and rules under which we have to live in a free society must be crafted ultimately by people who are accountable to the citizens of our state through our elections,” Sen. Trump told the Cardinal Institute.

Last month, the West Virginia Association of School Administrators came out against Amendment 4, saying it believes that education decisions are best left to experts, not politicians.

This comes at a time when politics in the classroom has become a hot-button issue nationally, and in West Virginia, with students in Morgantown holding a walk-out over a Monongalia County Schools policy barring political symbols in classrooms that led to a pride flag getting taken down.