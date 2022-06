ADENA: July 3, Dusk

Barnesville: July 2, Dusk (Rain Date: July 3)

Bethlehem: July 1, Dusk

Cameron: July 3, Dusk

Chester: July 4, 10:00 PM

Moundsville: July 4, Marshall County Fairgrounds, Dusk (Rain Date: July 5)

St. Clairsville: July 1, Amphitheater, Dusk

Steubenville: July 4, Dusk

Toronto: July 2, 10 PM

Weirton: July 2, Municipal Plaza, 10:00 PM

Wells Township: July 1, Dusk

Wheeling: July 4, Heritage Port, Dusk

If you would like your town/city/event added to our list, please email us at news@wtrf.com