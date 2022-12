OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages.

AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here.

FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1888-544-4877 or to view the outage map click here.

West Virginia:

HANCOCK COUNTY: N/A

BROOKE COUNTY: N/A

OHIO COUNTY: N/A

MARSHALL COUNTY: N/A

WETZEL COUNTY: N/A

TYLER COUNTY: N/A

WOOD COUNTY: N/A

Ohio:

COLUMBIANA COUNTY: 276 people are without power, with over 123 of them in Unity Township.

CARROLL COUNTY: N/A

JEFFERSON COUNTY: N/A

HARRISON COUNTY: 76 customer outages, 2 outage cases.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY: N/A

GUERNSEY COUNTY: N/A

BELMONT COUNTY: N/A

MONROE COUNTY: N/A

NOBLE COUNTY: N/A

WASHINGTON COUNTY: N/A