GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. — In October, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources stocked 43 lakes and streams across the Mountain State with over 40,000 pounds of trophy-size and monster trout. Five monster trout were tagged as part of the Monster Trout Contest to be claimed for a grand prize.

Dylan Young, a West Virginia angler, set out on a fishing trip to Anthony Creek, and according to the WVDNR, he reeled in his catch and saw a tagged trout and thought he had won a coveted grand prize from this year’s contest.

However, when Young reported his catch to the WVDNR, he discovered his trout had been a holdover from last year’s contest.

Young told the WVDNR that he was surprised to learn that his fish was from last year as he went fishing the same day Anthony Creek was stocked with the new fish.

The WVDNR says that Young’s catch is even more impressive when looking at conditions at Anthony Creek. The creek has a lot of bedrock and experienced low water levels this past year, which are not ideal for large fish. They say that despite the odds, the trout not only survived but thrived, showing stocked trout’s enduring nature and adaptability.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stated that the catch highlights the importance of the tagging program. Both fish and anglers play a vital role in the tagging program. By reporting tagged catches, the WVDNR can gauge fish survival, migration patterns, harvest rates, and other important data needed to manage the fish population in West Virginia.

WVDNR reminds anglers that you must have a valid fishing license and trout stamp. They can be purchased online or at a licensed retailer.

