West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health today announced WV WIC will return to offering Similac products only, effective March 1, 2023. WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be purchased through April 30, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In March 2022, WV WIC expanded allowable sizes, brands, and types of formula available for purchase with eWIC benefits. This change was permitted while Abbott Nutrition (manufacturer of Similac products) made new formulas and dispersed products to grocery stores. In July 2022, Abbott Nutrition reopened their manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

“WV WIC is committed to providing our WIC families with nutritious foods, including infant formula,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services. “WV WIC will continue to work with our retailers and Abbott Nutrition to ensure adequate supply of approved infant formula remains on West Virginia’s grocery shelves.”

WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods. The program also provides nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services.

WV WIC continues to offer virtual benefit issuance, as well as virtual nutrition services and breastfeeding education