West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Tuesday that he is running for Governor of the Mountain State.

“Today, I come before you with a clear purpose and a conservative record that’s second to none. I am seeking the Republican nomination for governor of West Virginia, Morrisey said.

“I’m the only proven conservative in this race with a deep record of fighting and defeating the swamp and the political elites, successfully defending our West Virginia values, and accomplishing the big things West Virginians care about.

“As Governor, I’ll protect our jobs, fight to put more money in your pockets, advance educational excellence, supercharge economic and workforce growth, and defend families from the ravages of drugs and the woke, anti-freedom forces facing us.

He joins a list of Republicans who will also be running for Governor in 2024: Del. Moore Capito, Secretary of State Mac Warner, State Auditor JB McCuskey, and Chris Miller, son of Congresswoman Carol Miller.

Morrisey has been West Virginia’s Attorney General since 2012.

Morrisey also ran for Senate in 2018 but lost to Joe Manchin.

Morrisey will be campaigning in Wheeling on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 am.