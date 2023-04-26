BUCKHANNON, W.Va — Four award-winning West Virginia high school bands have been invited to appear in the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) 2023’s Parade of Nations in July.

According to WAMSB officials, the parade will have the most international representation of any other parade in the United States this year.

Elkins High School Marching Band, Greenbrier East High School Marching Band, Tyler-Consolidated High School Band, and East Fairmont High School Marching Band are all scheduled to appear in the international parade beginning at noon on July 22.

In addition to appearing in the Parade of Nations, East Fairmont High School Marching Band will perform at the WAMSB 2023 Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. on July 19.

“The parade will be the finest ever staged in the Mountain State,” said Sandra Bennett, WAMSB 2023 Parade of Nations director. “Right now, we have tentative bands in the line-up from Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Canada, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Germany, Poland, Honduras, Colombia, Venezuela, Ghana, the Czech Republic, Nigeria, and the United States.”

Bands from Ohio, Wisconsin, and California will participate; several invitations have been sent to other acts to appear. Bennett said international bands’ attendance is contingent upon securing visas and passports. The parade lineup may get even bigger as additional countries agree to participate.

Floats crafted by a variety of businesses and organizations will appear. Shrine units, novelty units, drill teams, robots, fire-eaters, jugglers, stilt walkers, giant balloon characters, high-value replica Indy cars, and more will be featured in the one-of-a-kind parade.

The WAMSB 2023 Competition will take place in Buckhannon from July 17-24. This is only the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it has been held in the United States and it is going to create a significant impact across the region, bringing in thousands of international participants.

This event will provide short-term economic impacts to the state and serve as an opportunity to foster long-term economic development, and recurring tourism and provide an opportunity for elected officials, colleges and more to develop relationships with international dignitaries.

