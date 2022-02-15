The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill on Monday to increase supervision of people convicted of certain drug crimes.

House Bill 2257 would require the sentencing court dealing with someone convicted of a second offense for selling or transporting fentanyl into West Virginia to enter into a period of supervised release up to 10 years beginning when released from jail or prison.

The person on probation would pay up to $50 per month for the program.

Judges would be allowed to revoke the supervised probation and send the person back to jail for no longer than the period of supervised probation.

The bill passed 76-17 with all Democratic House members voting no, calling the bill a step backward.

“This solution is not a solution. This bill does not solve the problem,” Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, said. “This is going to be a big investment. We’re investing big-time in West Virginia on incarceration. That’s what taxpayers are paying for. That doesn’t solve the problem. Treatment does. Housing does. Jobs do, that’s what we should be putting our emphasis on.”