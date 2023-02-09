A West Virginia bill has passed the Senate that would provide free feminine hygiene products in school.

The Senate passed SB489 on Wednesday.

The bill would require all county boards of education to provide free feminine hygiene products to students in grades three through 12.

The hygiene products would also be at no cost to the students.

All county boards of education shall develop a policy for the discrete provision of feminine hygiene products, according to the bill.

The bill now heads over to the House of Representatives.