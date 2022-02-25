West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prevent people from getting an abortion because they know or believe their child will be born with a disability.

The bill is titled “The Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act,” but it would apply to any and all disabilities.

It provides exemptions in the case of medical emergency and for severe fetal conditions that are “incompatible with life outside the womb.”

SB 468 passed through the Senate Finance Committee with little discussion and is now up for consideration before the full Senate.