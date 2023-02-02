A West Virginia bill in the Senate would allow felons to vote when they are released from prison.

The bill would amend a 1931 code relating to voting rights of formerly incarcerated individuals; and restoring suffrage for a person incarcerated for a felony conviction upon release.

Senate Bill 38 would allow those who have been convicted of a felony, treason, or bribery in an election, under either state or federal law to have their right register to vote is automatically restored upon his or her release from incarceration for such felony conviction, whether or not the person is on probation, parole, or supervised release.

The bill also says any person who has been declared mentally incompetent by a court of competent jurisdiction is disqualified and shall not be eligible to register or to continue to be registered to vote for as long as that disability continues.

The bill has been sent to the Judiciary committee