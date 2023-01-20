A Marshall County delegate is the lead sponsor on a bill that would get rid of helmets on motorcycles.

The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure.

The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for motorcyclists.

‘Repeal of section creating Safety equipment and requirements for motorcyclists, motorcycles, motor-driven cycles, and mopeds; motorcycle safety standards and education committee’, the bill states in full.

The National Security Council says helmets have 25,000m lives from 2002-2017.