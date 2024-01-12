CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bill that would allow West Virginia to import prescription drugs from Canada was introduced on the first day of the 2024 Regular Legislative Session.

House Bill 4170, in its current form, would create and implement the Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program, if the United States Department of Health and Human Services approves and certifies it.

The bill would require the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to become a licensed drug wholesaler or contract with a licensed drug wholesaler and work with regulated prescription drug suppliers in Canada to import products that meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) standards for safety and effectiveness and provide “substantial cost savings for consumers.”

Last week, Florida became the first state to get FDA approval to import certain prescription drugs from Canada. Prescription prices are cheaper in Canada because its government can negotiate directly with drug companies.

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to sue over the federal policy change allowing states to import prescription drugs. The policy change happened across multiple administrations, with the Trump administration issuing rules in 2020 allowing states to apply for drug importation, and President Biden signing a 2021 executive order directing federal agencies to work with states on importation plans.

West Virginia’s HB 4170 was introduced by Minority Leader Pro Tempore Del. Kayla Young (D – Kanawha, 056), and as of Jan. 11, it was in the House Health and Human Resources Committee.

Related video details further efforts to lower U.S. prescription drug costs.