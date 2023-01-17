A bill that has been introduced during the West Virginia 2023 legislative session that would bring back the death penalty for first degree murder.

The bill is currently in the House Judiciary under HB 2555.

The death penalty would be for those that were sentenced for first degree murder or a first responder, if it was a contracted murder, and if the murder was ‘cruel’ or ‘especially heinous’

In the current text of the bill, punishment would be done by lethal injection. West Virginia previously executed inmates by hanging or the electric chair.

West Virginia got rid of the death penalty ion 1965.