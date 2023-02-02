A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1.

The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or should know will likely cause affront or alarm to a reasonable person is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be confined in jail for not more than 90 days or fined not more than $500, or both confined and fined.

The bill has been sent to the Judiciary committee.