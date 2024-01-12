CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A year after West Virginia moved to make state vehicle safety inspections once every two years instead of yearly, the West Virginia Legislature is considering getting rid of the requirement altogether.

House Bill 4221, introduced on Jan. 10 by Del. Kathie Hess Crouse (R – Putnam, 019), would remove the sections of the state code that require vehicle safety inspections.

If passed, West Virginia would join Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming in not requiring any safety, emissions or VIN inspections for cars in any circumstances, according to Insurify’s data for 2024.

West Virginia’s new bi-annual inspections cost drivers $19 and started at the beginning of this year.