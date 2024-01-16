CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bill introduced in the West Virginia State Senate Monday would limit the use of fireworks in residential areas.

Senate Bill 449 was introduced by Bill Hamilton (R – Upshur, 11) and co-sponsored by Vince Deeds (R – Greenbrier, 10). In its current version, it would make it illegal to set off fireworks across or in any public road at any time, within 300 feet of any occupied or unoccupied school or church, within 300 feet of any occupied or unoccupied dwelling or in any state, county or municipal park in areas where fireworks displays are prohibited.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor to set off fireworks in those areas, with penalties including a fine of $50 to $500 and a maximum of 100 days in jail.

Groups like rotary clubs, volunteer fire departments, fairs and festivals, and the municipalities themselves would be exempt from the law if passed.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Monday.