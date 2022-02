On the last day to introduce bills in the West Virginia House, House Bill 4753 was proposed to put limits on new homeless shelter locations.

The bill would stop homeless facilities from being near schools and certain daycares.

The bill says its purpose is to limit the locations for homeless encampments, temporary housing, or feeding areas within 1,500 feet of schools or daycare facilities

House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, introduced the legislation.