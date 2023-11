A pair of West Virginia brothers are being praised for nabbing two bucks within 30 minutes of each other.

Finn Goddard and brother Barrett doubled down in Wetzel County after they both got a buck while hunting.

Finn scored a 9 point while his brother Barrett scored a 7 point, which was his first buck.

Tyler Outdoor Supply posted the image of the boys on their Facebook page and the father of the boys said they know what they are doing and are closely monitored by experienced adults.