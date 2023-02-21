HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District has opened an investigation on a substitute bus driver who is accused of allegedly kicking students off the school bus mid-route and driving off.

In a statement, the school board said students in Pre-K through 3rd grade cannot be left at a bus stop without adult supervision. Cabell County parents say that’s what happened near 6th Avenue Friday afternoon during last week’s flooding.

A fifth grader on the bus is said to have gathered all of the other kids and walked them to a nearby McDonald’s.

Parents say not knowing where their children were at the time, or even receiving a notification, was scary.

“They could’ve been dropped off at someone’s house that could have hurt them. Unfortunately we don’t live in a safe world anymore. They could’ve been hit by a car,” said mom, Amanda Johnson. “We’re supposed to be comfortable sending our kids and them being safe the whole time and that’s just not what happened.”

The school board says they are looking over their policies going into investigation, and they have also apologized to the parents for this incident.