CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill that would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms onto state college and university campuses has passed the in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Senate Bill 10 passed in an 84-13 vote.

The bill, called the “Campus Self-Defense Act,” allows an individual holding current and valid license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver on the campus and in the buildings of state institutions of higher education.

It allows institutions to limit the carrying of concealed firearms at organized events taking place at a stadium or arena with a capacity of more than 1,000 spectators, daycare facilities located on university property and a few other exceptions.

The West Virginia Legislature held a public hearing on Senate Bill 10, or the Campus Self-Defense Act, on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Legislature said the Campus Self-Defense Act will take away the authority of the Higher Education Policy Commission, the Council for Community and Technical College Education, and the institutional boards of governors to regulate or restrict the carrying of firearms on higher-education campuses.

People against the bill say that they believe the bill would bring more injuries and violence to college campuses, as well as be unfair to students.

The bill will now head to Governor Jim Justice’s desk.