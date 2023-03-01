West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to sign the campus carry bill into law on Wednesday.

Gov. Justice said this bill will help strengthen the 2nd Amendment protections in West Virginia.

The Governor is holding a ceremony for Senate Bill 10, the Campus Self-Defense Act. With this bill, West Virginia will join 11 other states in allowing law-abiding permit holders to carry on the campus of a state institution of higher education.

The “Campus Self-Defense Act,” allows an individual holding current and valid license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver on the campus and in the buildings of state institutions of higher education.

It allows institutions to limit the carrying of concealed firearms at organized events taking place at a stadium or arena with a capacity of more than 1,000 spectators, daycare facilities located on university property and a few other exceptions.

People against the bill say that they believe the bill would bring more injuries and violence to college campuses, as well as be unfair to students.

You can watch the signing of the event here.