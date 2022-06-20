West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate.

The celebration begins at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The festivities include the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, a reunion of recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award for knowledge of West Virginia history, and a History Bowl Legends Tournament.

Those unable to attend the celebration in-person can watch it later on this page at noon