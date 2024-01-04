A West Virginia city said they have no interest in taking control over their neighboring water system.

In a letter to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, Mayor Sandy Hunt, of New Martinsville, stated the City of New Martinsville has no interest in assuming control of the Paden City Water Work and then they don’t have the manpower or funds to maintain the Paden City System.

“I know our own Chief Water Operator is responsible for assuring that the systems are properly

maintained for proper treatment and the quality of water produced. We have had to hire an

assistant in this position because of the demands of the job and the continuing escalation of

regulations surrounding clean drinking water. Between lead, copper, and PFAs it is a very

demanding job, and our current staff would not be able to oversee the additional workload

connected with the Paden City Municipal Water Works”, the Mayor said in the letter.

If Paden City needed water, Mayor Hunt said they looked at that ability and believe they have the capacity to produce an adequate supply if that becomes necessary.

To do this, Hunt said they would need to lay four miles of an 8” line, with associated pumps, to fill the tanks located at the north end of Paden City. Hunt says this would cost about $4 million dollars and would require the state and federal government to distribute funds.

“The City of New Martinsville is in no position to pay for the cost of the extension and connection. If the Paden City Municipal Water Works system would like to pay for the extension and connection, the City of New Martinsville is willing to consider a water

purchase agreement, Hunt said”

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will hold public comment and evidentiary hearings January 11, 2024, to determine whether the City of Paden City and Paden City Municipal Water Works (collectively, the City) is a distressed or failing utility.

The Commission opened proceedings on November 3 into complaints about the City’s water and sewer systems. In its hearing order, the Commission named New Martinsville, Sistersville and Tyler County Public Service District as utilities that could assume operation or ownership of the City, if necessary.

The preliminary investigation revealed that for years residents have dealt with contaminated water from a chemical called Tetrachloroethylene or PCE that is commonly used in dry cleaning.

The City filed a response on November 20 that it is a not a distressed utility and is not in “continual violation” of statutory or regulatory standards. It also said it took proper steps to remove PCE from its distribution system.