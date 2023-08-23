One West Virginia city is reminding citizens they are not allowed to park vehicles on their own grass.

The City of Moundsville took to Facebook and put out a reminder that at no time is it appropriate to park any vehicle on your grass, for any length of time, according to the City Code.

Moundsville says they have noticed an increase in this activity lately and received complaints regarding All-Terrain Vehicles (of all sorts) which are included in this ordinance.

The City says Building Inspection Personnel will begin issuing Notices of Violation for this in the immediate future.

According to Moundsville code:

i. All parking areas and driveways for all uses shall be paved with a permanent surface material, which includes asphalt, concrete, brick, or concrete pavers or with a similar material approved by the Zoning Officer. Pervious surfaces including pervious asphalt and concrete as well as brick pavers shall be encouraged in residential parking facilities if found to be structurally sound by a certified engineer.

ii. In residential districts, no more than forty (40) percent of the front yard may be used for parking, including driveways. Vehicles may not be parked or stored upon any lawn, vegetated, or otherwise landscaped area. All driveways and parking areas must be paved with a permanent surface material unless in the side or rear yard, where gravel or other pervious materials may be used.

If you have questions about the code contact the city at 304-830-1874