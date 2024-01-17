A local favorite, Fiesta Dinnerware, has released a new color and it’s selling out fast.

Fiesta Dinnerware’s new color is Sky.

Some of the items in the color Sky have already been sold out.

Currently sold out are the Carafe, Bud Vase, Pyramids, Shot Glass, Small Vase, Small Disk Pitcher, and Pint Mug.

The items are only available on fiestafactorydirect.com and in extremely limited quantities in their outlet stores.

Fiesta Dinnerware said they will not be accepting phone orders on limited, exclusive items and it’s 1 item per household.

Fiesta Dinnerware is made in Newell, West Virginia.