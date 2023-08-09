BRIDGEPORT, W.Va — Veteran and Republican Congressional Candidate in West Virginia’s 2nd District, Joe Early, called for defunding the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Early said in a press release on August 8, “I am a strong believer in the rule of law, but Smith is not enforcing the law. He is abusing his power to curtail free speech for those on the right and associated with President Trump. The United States is not a third-world country where we punish people for dissent.”

He goes on to say that neither Hilary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, nor Al Gore, all Democrats, were indicted for stating their elections were stolen. Early stated, “In the United States of America, we have the freedom of speech unless you are Donald Trump.”

Early believes that the indictments by Smith threaten the fundamental rights of Americans and that Smith is using his office to try to win President Biden a second term in office.

He states that using government resources for a campaign is against the law and that it is ‘time to defund the Special Counsel and stop weaponizing the federal government against the people.’

Jack Smith is a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor who is leading the Jan. 6 investigation into former President Donald Trump