A Congressman from West Virginia has introduced a bill to “crack down on Mexico for fentanyl border flood.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rep. Alex X. Mooney introduced H.R. 3190, to suspend economic development aid to Mexico.

Mooney says the aid should be suspended until the President certifies that Mexico is working with the United States to crack down on the production and trafficking of fentanyl.

This legislation is in response to the patently false statement by Mexican President López Obrador that “Here, we do not produce fentanyl, and we do not have consumption of fentanyl. Why don’t they [the United States] take care of their problem of social decay?”



According to Mooney, the DEA said in December that “most of the fentanyl trafficked by the Sinaloa and CJNG Cartels is being mass-produced at secret factories in Mexico with chemicals sourced largely from China.”

Mooney also said Mexico should not be rewarded with economic aid when they are failing to help stop the production of fentanyl that has killed thousands of West Virginians.

In his statement, Mooney said there were 14,000 pounds of the drug seized last fiscal year at the southern border and more than 11,000 pounds this fiscal year so far. There were over 70,000 deaths recorded due to fentanyl in the U.S. in 2021

“Fentanyl is pouring across our southern border because of the disastrous open border policies of President Biden and Mexico refusing to act against the cartels producing and trafficking it,” said Rep. Alex X. Mooney. “Mexico should not be rewarded with economic aid when they are failing to help stop the production of fentanyl that has killed thousands of my constituents.”