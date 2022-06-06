During his media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is considering a gas tax holiday in the Mountain State.

Gov. Justice said he might consider a special session for the American Rescue Plan Dollars.

Regarding the gas tax holiday, Gov. Justice he might make the announcement during his next media briefing and will make a decision from now and then, he said.

‘If there’s a way to help a lot bit and take a one-month holiday, I don’t think it will be detrimental,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said he would take a look at surplus and ARPA dollars to see if there’s a way to use them for the gas tax holiday.