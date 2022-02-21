West Virginia could soon see the pandemic transition into an endemic stage?

Gov. Justice and State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh held a briefing Monday talking about the transition of the pandemic due to the number of vaccinations and decrease of cases.

In less than one month, total active cases and hospitalization numbers have continued to drop off precipitously with active cases decreasing by more than 75% and hospitalizations decreasing by more than 41%.

Dr. Marsh said, “We are anticipating, very soon, coming to an important fork in the road. We are starting to see a reduction of the most recent surge brought on by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 because of the levels of immunity that we have in our country, both from vaccination and boosting, and also from native immunity. And if the COVID virus does not have a substantial additional set of mutations that creates a different kind of variant that is a much different kind of variant, then indeed, given the immunity that we have and also the acceptance that I think our country has now for the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens, then presumably we will be navigating and transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode.”

Gov. Justice continued to announce dozens of additional West Virginias who have passed away from COVID just since last week with an urge for caution and vaccinations.

Additionally, the briefing touched on COVID-19 booster shots now being authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

Gov. Justice also took time to announce the approval of over $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants to help towns and cities improve their network of recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more.