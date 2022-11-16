An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose activity in the next 36 hours.

Those counties include: Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Wayne, and Wetzel counties.

Naloxone can be obtained from your local pharmacy or health department. Call 1-844-HELP4WV to access treatment and recovery resources.