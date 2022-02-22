A married couple was arrested at a West Virginia Goodwill after employees overheard the husband talking about plans to rob the store according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson and WSAZ.

Andy “AJ” Maynard and Samantha Maynard were arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit minutes after an employee reported overhearing the potential threat.

According to the Sheriff, both are convicted felons. Andy Mayland was a fugitive from Kentucky and his wife was wanted on drug charges in Wayne County.

While deputies were inside the Goodwill store the sheriff said a third person fled from the suspects’ vehicle. In the driver’s seat of the vehicle, deputies saw a handgun, a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat, and a revolver on the console by the passenger seat.

Thompson said West Virginia State Police troopers assisted deputies and will execute a search warrant on the vehicle. More charges are pending.