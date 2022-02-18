A West Virginia man is on trial for allegedly killing his daughter.

WCHS-TV reports Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley is charged with first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent by child abuse.

The outlet reports that Hoskins was indicted in January 2020 after the girl died, more than a year after she was hospitalized for her injuries.

Officials say Hoskins choked his then-6-month-old daughter, Riana, in October 2018.

Court officials say jury deliberations are not expected until next Tuesday or Wednesday.