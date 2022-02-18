A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty to child neglect and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, causing the death of his 5-year-old son.

On May 5, 2021, Roy T. Tranter was operating a vehicle with his 5-year-old son not properly restrained in the back seat according to the court and The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Tranter ran off the road causing the vehicle to roll over on the passenger side, the boy was released from the vehicle

According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at the time said 911 callers indicated passersby were attempting to perform CPR on the boy but when Deputies arrived on the scene they found the boy unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy died from an injury to the head.

Sentencing for Tranter is set for 11 a.m. April 15th.