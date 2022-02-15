A West Virginia delegate, who received a KKK-themed email, has filed a lawsuit against West Virginians for Life.

Danielle Walker received an email from the Berkeley County chapter president of West Virginia for Life.

“It is impossible to comprehend the astonishment that I felt when targeted with an image of a hooded ku klux klansman throwing a nazi salute directed at me. The companion Facebook post presented the hate-mail for the entire world to see. These digital communications were and are designed by West Virginians for Life to harass, intimidate, and strike me with fear of violence if I continue my support of a woman’s right to choose,” Delegate Walker said.

The lawsuit was filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court where Delegate Walker received violent digital communications.

Attorney for Walker, Teresa Toriseva, said Walker is shaken and is in fear for her life and the safety of her family members but will continue to do her job for the state of West Virginia.

According to WOWK, Richard Demoske, Chapter President of Berkeley County’s chapter of West Virginians for Life, Berkeley County Right to Life, apologized for creating and posting the same racist image on the group’s Facebook page. He has resigned from his position