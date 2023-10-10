West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a coalition of 27 attorneys general in a legal filing demanding President Biden fix unlawful immigration policies and secure the border.

Morrisey says the Biden administration is intentionally dismantling border security which has resulted in more than seven million inadmissible immigrants surging across the border.

Despite a court victory earlier this year against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s catch-and-release policies, the coalition says the agency continues to release inadmissible immigrants into the country. The coalition is demanding that DHS amend its unlawful policies to expressly prohibit the mass release of inadmissible immigrants into the U.S.

“This administration’s callous open-border policy is endangering the lives of millions of Americans, it’s a matter of national security,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Here you have the fentanyl coming from China and being pedaled through the southern border, human trafficking, and the potential of terrorists infiltrating the country.”



“There’s no excuse for the lack of security. American lives are at stake.”



The coalition of attorneys general submitted a Petition for Rulemaking to amend the DHS’s catch-and-release policies, stating that the policies are blatantly unlawful and have horrendous effects on the security of our country.

In addition to unlawfully releasing inadmissible immigrants into the U.S., DHS is giving the migrants released under the unlawful practices a court date many years in the future, according to the coalition. The coalition says DHS’s unlawful decisions are allowing millions of unauthorized immigrants to remain in the U.S. for 15 years or longer before ever approaching a judge’s bench.

The coalition is urging DHS to amend its regulations to expressly prohibit the unlawful releases.



Attorney General Morrisey joined the Florida-led petition with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.



Read a copy of the petition: https://bit.ly/3tym9Nd.