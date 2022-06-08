The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring equipment operators, mechanics and occupational safety employees in the Northern Panhandle right now.

The WVDOT currently has at least 20 vacancies to fill in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties, and is hosting two hiring events where applicants can be interviewed on the spot.

Successful applicants can be hired almost immediately.

“When we have this many vacancies spread out across several of our maintenance organizations, having a large hiring event such as this is often a great way to get many new employees hired at one time,” said District 6 Engineer Tony Clark, P.E. “It benefits those looking for employment in that we can usually get a quicker hire date than we otherwise would, and it likewise benefits the organizations by filling these vacancies at one time in a fairly quick manner.”

The WVDOT is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Hancock County Headquarters at 1936 Veterans Blvd in New Cumberland to fill vacancies in Hancock and Brooke counties. The WVDOT is hiring Transportation Worker 1 Equipment Operators and Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators.

A second hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the District 6 Headquarters at 1 DOT Drive in Moundsville to fill vacancies in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. The WVDOT is hiring Transportation Worker 1 Equipment Operators, Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators, Transportation Worker 2 Mechanics, Transportation Worker 3 Mechanics and a Transportation Occupational Safety Specialist Trainee.

