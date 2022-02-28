West Virginia deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said they had to kill a dog after it attacked its owner.

Deputies said they responded to a report of threats being made at a location, when on-scene officials saw a woman laying on her back, bleeding profusely from her face and other areas while being attacked by a brown Pitbull named ‘Chopper,’ that was standing on top of her.

The Sheriff’s Office said they used a can of OC spray to the dog’s face and a taser which caused Chopper to retreat and deputies were able to remove the woman from the residence for her to receive medical attention at a local hospital.

Officers came back the next day with a humane officer to discuss Chopper’s rabies vaccination status.

When arriving on the scene deputies said the dog and its other owner were along the creek behind the residence with Chopper not being on a leash.

Deputies then made the decision to seize and quarantine the dog. Deputies said the owner agreed to put the dog into a kennel but was apprehensive.

After failed attempts, officers tried to use a catchpole. When the catchpole was attached deputies say the dog became extremely aggressive.

Officers say Chopper was powerful enough to bend the catchpole and began to slip out of the device.

With officers being close to populated areas near the residence, they decided the safest way to handle the situation was to put the dog down.

The dog was then transported to the Humane Society to be further examined.