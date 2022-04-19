West Virginia deputies are searching for a man that allegedly shot a 30-year-old female.

Deputies in Fayette County say they are looking for Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr. age 52, who is a person of interest.

The Fayette County Detectives Bureau said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:47 Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they are still on the scene and treating it as an active investigation.

The victim was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center, her condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.