West Virginia Sheriff Deputies are looking for a missing teen.

The Kanawha Sheriff’s Office says Evie Cottrell has been missing since Thursday.

It’s reported that Evie was last seen by her mother on Wednesday, February 9 at her residence in Kanawha County.

Deputies say Evie took her mother’s vehicle which is a 2010 silver Ford Focus bearing WV registration- NYJ655.

Evie is/has

a white female

brown hair

brown eyes

4’8

120 pounds

glasses

nose ring

If you see Evie or the vehicle mentioned contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or message their social media.

At this time, it is not believed that Evie is in danger, but her family wants her home safely.