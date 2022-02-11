West Virginia Sheriff Deputies are looking for a missing teen.
The Kanawha Sheriff’s Office says Evie Cottrell has been missing since Thursday.
It’s reported that Evie was last seen by her mother on Wednesday, February 9 at her residence in Kanawha County.
Deputies say Evie took her mother’s vehicle which is a 2010 silver Ford Focus bearing WV registration- NYJ655.
Evie is/has
- a white female
- brown hair
- brown eyes
- 4’8
- 120 pounds
- glasses
- nose ring
If you see Evie or the vehicle mentioned contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or message their social media.
At this time, it is not believed that Evie is in danger, but her family wants her home safely.