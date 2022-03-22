FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

They say that 28-year-old Joel Young, of Meadow Fork School Road, was last seen on Saturday, March 19 at 11:30 a.m. leaving his house on foot.

Joel is 6′ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He is also missing his right arm below the elbow and his left middle finger.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Joel’s whereabouts should call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.