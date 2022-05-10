A West Virginia deputy has died in an ‘off-duty accident’ according to a commissioner in Nicholas County.
Commissioner Garrett Cole said Deputy Travis Lawson died on Tuesday.
The full post made by the Commissioner can be viewed below
“Our hearts break for the Nicholas County Sheriff Department and the family of our Deputy Travis Lawson. Deputy Lawson defied all odds after a series of medical issues and made it through the WV State Police Academy to become a Certified Officer for the NCSD. Deputy Lawson graduated recently, after being awarded the Perserverance Award and accomplished his goal to become a public servant. We lost Travis today in an off-duty accident. We will remember you, your dedication to Nicholas County for generations to come. Godspeed, Travis.”Commissioner Garrett Cole, Nicholas County