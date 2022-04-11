A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured in a crash.

The Wyoming County Sheriffs Office said Deputy Tyler Phillips, suffered a server leg injury.

During his Monday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said Phillips was helping a person in an SUV in a ditch and a truck that was pulling the SUV out, and Phillips was pinned between a tree and the truck.

‘He was running to the fire, Tyler needs your prayers,’ Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice said Phillips will survive the injury but it will take a lot of time for him to get better.