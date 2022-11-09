Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – In typical years, the bulk of hurricane activity starts to pick up between mid-August to mid-October with the conclusion of hurricane season on November 30th. It is somewhat abnormal to have hurricanes this late in the year, but nonetheless, we have one to talk about.

Currently, we have Tropical Storm Nicole that will make landfall on the Atlantic side of Florida Thursday morning.

Current information on Tropical Storm Nicole with the projected cone path.

The projected path has been rather uniform with model consistency once it makes landfall. It will interact with a un upper-level wave of energy and surface cold front and veer into the TN/KY River Valley and then through West Virginia.

Upper-level air pattern through Friday morning.

Spaghetti plots show the remnants nearing the Mid-Atlantic and West Virginia.

Will we see impacts from the system in West Virginia?

Yes, this will likely bring plenty of tropical moisture to fall, in assistance with a cold front moving into our region Friday. Rounds of rain will likely start early Friday morning and linger through the afternoon and early evening.

Rain totals will range around 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. There could be ponding on roadways throughout the day.

One model outlook on rain totals through Friday evening.

Below is a look at the tropical predictor with a timed-out look for when the rain will start across our region.

This is a developing weather event with some flexibility in timing and rain totals. The StormTracker7 Weather team will keep an eye on the forecast and keep you updated on air, online, and through social media.