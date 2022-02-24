A West Virginia family received a surprising amount of attention from people on Facebook after posting about a 40-year-old message in a bottle they found on their property.

Greg Penny Prudich and his family not only found the message in a bottle but also had the pleasure of being in contact with the person who originally made and sent the message just miles down the river here in West Virginia.

Prudich talks about how finding this bottle has been such a joy for him and his family. He says that shock was an understatement when it came to finding the message but it was perfect because adventure is what his family loves.

A 40-year-old message in a bottle from West Virginia found