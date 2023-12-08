CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh has ruled that a law banning handgun sales to people ages 18 to 21 is “facially unconstitutional,” according to West Virginia Record.

The case, filed last year by Steven Robert Brown, Benjamin Weekley, the Second Amendment Foundation, and the West Virginia Citizens Defense League, was granted a summary of judgment by Kleeh on December 1.

The Gun Control Act of 1968 established the federal age restriction of 21 to purchase handguns from federal firearms licensees.

According to the online legal journal, the plaintiffs argue the age ban limited their ability to purchase guns and ammo from licensed dealers as well as infringed on their Second Amendment Rights.

It is reported that Brown and Weekley both attempted to purchase handguns from federal firearm licensees in June and July 2022 but were both refused because they were under the age of 21.

The defendants, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, were ordered by Kleeh from enforcing the provisions “against plaintiffs and otherwise – qualified 18-to 20- 20-year-olds.

SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut said in a statement to the West Virginia Record that the ruling is a huge victory for Second Amendment rights for young adults. Kraut stated that the Biden Justice Department’s argument that people in this age group are not adults is “patently ludacris.”

According to the legal journal, Alan M. Gottlieb, SAF’s executive vice president, said historically, young adults were considered mature enough to serve in the militia and the military and take on other responsibilities.

Gottlieb stated they were delighted with the judge’s ruling.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, December 8, 2023)