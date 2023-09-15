UPDATE- The Festival Of Colors released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

“The LAST festival of Color is one day away — and we are excited to host some pretty cool bands. We received a contract from what appeared to be Oliver Anthony upon which time we contacted Mr Anthony on various platforms — social media, email etc, even through comments on his posts — we reported spam on the lookalike profile. The scammer managed to even get some good faith money off a fan who wanted to secure him for the event. We sent the contract to media stations and other platforms to see if it was plausible—and stated that we thought it was a scam! We’re disappointed that this happened! We look forward to seeing you all at our last festival of colours! We will have great food and great music too!”

The Festival of Colors in West Virginia took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that the popular artist Oliver Anthony was planning on attending the festival.

The festival even sent 7News a “contract” that was signed and dated by “Oliver Anthony”

On the original Facebook post, which was posted at 2:50 pm on Thursday The Festival Colors said,” another local event is hosting the Garth Brooks Guy! We are hosting the Bob Dylan Guy and the Oliver Anthony Guy! Oliver Anthony Music Come check out how they do!! Devananda and TK and Namrock!! Early bird registration has closed! Tickets are now $15. Get them online or get them at the door! Just get them!!!”

The next post, which was posted at 10:14 am on Friday and edited the original post said, “another local event is hosting the Garth Brooks Guy! We are hosting the Bob Dylan Guy and the Oliver Anthony Guy! Come check out how they do!! Devananda and TK and Namrock do their best versions of these popular singers! Early bird registration has closed! Tickets are now $15. Get them online or get them at the door! Just get them!!”

The updated post shows that they removed the tag from the post that would take you to the official Oliver Anthony Facebook page.

As of now, the most updated post on the Festival Of Colors page says, ” another local event is hosting the Garth Brooks Guy! We are hosting the Bob Dylan Guy and the Oliver Anthony Guy! Come check out how they do!! Devananda and TK and Namrock do their best versions of these popular singers! Early bird registration has closed! Tickets are now $15. Get them online or get them at the door! Just get them!!”

This Saturday is the last Festival of Colors.

The Festival of Colors is held at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia on September 16 from 12-6 pm.

In India, the Festival of Colors announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter where people involved will bury their hatchets with a warm embrace and throw their worries to the wind.

This event is family-friendly and for children of all ages.

For $10 ($15 on-site) you will receive a regular package that includes admission and two color bags. The $20 ($25 on-site) full package will grant you admission, three color bags, and lunch.

More information and tickets for the event can be found here.

7News has reached out to The Festival Of Colors, again for a statement but has yet to hear back.

7News also originally reached out to the Oliver Anthony Camp for a statement and have yet to hear back from them even after receiving a “contract” from The Festival Of Colors stating that Oliver Anthony was coming to the event.

Oliver Anthony recently went viral with his number-one hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond.”